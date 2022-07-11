Mumbai, July 11: Forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued with the "Orange alert" for Mumbai, and Thane. According to the weather agency's prediction, the orange alert for Mumbai and Thane is till Wednesday, July 13.

According to a report in the Times of India, the IMD has also issued "red alert" for Palghar and Raigad on July 11, in wake of extremely heavy rainfall. On Saturday, Dr Jayanta Sarkar, scientist and head of IMD Mumbai, said that the existing synoptic situation is a low pressure area that has formed over Odisha and its neighbourhood. Telangana Rains: State Government Declares Holidays For All Educational Institutions For 3 Days.

Check tweet:

#MumbaiRains Last few days मुंबईचा पाऊस was disappointing to मुंबईकरस् & Met Dept. With all fav weather conditions around, it still failed. 📢 But now with Low Pressure Area over Odisha/AP & its likely inward movement; मुंबई,कोकण & राज्य may see छान पाऊस परत during next 3-4 days pic.twitter.com/1EMvcX8gSO — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 10, 2022

She further said that the associated cyclonic circulation in Odisha extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestwards with height. "There is an off-shore trough at mean sea level from Gujarat coast to Karnataka Coast which persists and an east-west shear zone now runs roughly along 20°N tilting southwards with height between 3.1km & 5.8km above mean sea level across North Peninsular India," Sarkar added.

In view of the orange alert, the weather bureau has advised the fishermen against venturing along and off the North Maharashtra Coast. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre's local weather forecast and warning, moderate rain is likely in Mumbai City and Suburbs. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Check tweets:

10 Jul:Possibility of Isol Very Hevy (VH) & Hevy to VH with isol Extremely Hevy (VH-EHR) rains in Maharashtra during 5 days VH VH - EHR Konkan: 10 Jul 11-14 M Mah: 10-14 ghats Marathwada:11,12 Vidarbha: 13 10-12 pic.twitter.com/IDkMrmaqKm — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 10, 2022

As LPAs get formed repeatedly near Odisha coast. Expect increase in #mumbairains. Today moderate rains in second half and tomorrow moderate to heavy rains — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) July 11, 2022

On the other hand, Skymet weather said that a fresh low-pressure area has formed over south Odisha and it is very likely to travel in the westerly direction and reach North Madhya Maharashtra and South Gujarat by July 13. It is likely to activate the monsoon surge over the West Coast leading to heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Vidarbha, North Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa region.

Due to this, the weather agency has forecasted heavy rainfall in places like Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Nasik, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Thane and Dahanu in Maharashtra. Skymet also said that rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs is expected to increase from July 11. "3-digit rainfall is possible over Mumbai and suburbs between July 11 and 14," Skymet said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).