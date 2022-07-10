Telangana Government has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the state. Telangana schools and colleges will remain closed over the next three days as the state is experiencing heavy rains. All schools and colleges will stay shut as a precautionary measure. The announcement for a holiday tomorrow was made by the state chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Check Tweet:

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of IMD's red alert Holidays announced for all educational institutions on July 11, 12, 13. Orders to use rescue teams, NDRF & helicopters: CM KCR pic.twitter.com/npVijlLuOh — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

