Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, June 2: Rain, Thunderstorms May Hit City After Hot and Humid Morning

Mumbai residents can expect a dynamic weather day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms and a significant chance of rain. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach a sweltering 34°C, while the low will be around a humid 29°C. These conditions follow a period of pre-monsoon showers and a yellow alert issued for the Konkan region, indicating a heightened possibility of unsettled weather.

Today's Forecast for Mumbai, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 34°C Low 29°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 31% Max Wind 14 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Mumbai — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Mainly clear 1% 9 km/h 03:00 30°C Mainly clear 8% 6 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 17% 3 km/h 09:00 32°C Light drizzle 18% 7 km/h 12:00 34°C Light drizzle 22% 12 km/h 15:00 33°C Thunderstorm 28% 13 km/h 18:00 31°C Clear sky 14% 10 km/h 21:00 31°C Mainly clear 15% 9 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with relatively clear skies and a moderate temperature of 30°C around midnight, gradually warming as the morning progresses. By 9 AM, temperatures will climb to 32°C, accompanied by light drizzle. This drizzle is expected to persist into the early afternoon, with the mercury hitting its peak of 34°C around noon. The real shift in conditions is anticipated for the mid-afternoon, as the forecast indicates a distinct possibility of thunderstorms developing around 3 PM, bringing a higher chance of rain. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Gusty Winds To Keep Delhi-NCR Cool Till June 4; AQI in Satisfactory Category.

Following the potential afternoon storm activity, the weather is expected to clear up somewhat by the evening. While temperatures will remain warm, settling around 31°C from 6 PM onwards, the chance of rain will decrease. Skies will become mainly clear, offering a respite from the earlier unsettled conditions. Wind speeds throughout the day are expected to be relatively light, not exceeding 14 km/h, which could add to the overall feeling of humidity, especially during the warmer parts of the day. Weather Forecast Today, June 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

This Mumbai weather update suggests that residents and those planning outdoor activities should be prepared for a day that starts with warmth and humidity, potentially transitions to rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and then clears up by evening. The chance of rain stands at 31% for the day, with the highest probability coinciding with the predicted thunderstorm activity in the afternoon.

For those venturing out on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat, particularly for the afternoon hours. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to cope with the high temperatures and humidity. Commuters should stay updated on local transport services, as sudden downpours can sometimes cause localized waterlogging. Staying hydrated is crucial given the anticipated heat, and seeking shade during peak afternoon hours can help prevent heat-related discomfort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).