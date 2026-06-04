Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Delhi-NCR Braces for Rainy Spell; Monsoon Advances Towards India

New Delhi, June 4: Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a prolonged spell of wet and unsettled weather through Friday, with forecasts indicating intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. The changing weather pattern is likely to provide relief from intense summer heat, keeping temperatures below the seasonal average during the first week of June.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will experience partly cloudy to generally cloudy skies over the next few days. A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday, warning of light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph, with occasional gusts touching 60 kmph. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Clear Skies and Highs Near 40°C.

Although no weather alert has been announced for Saturday, similar atmospheric conditions are likely to continue. Meteorologists have attributed the expected rainfall to normal pre-monsoon activity, which typically influences northern India during June.

The anticipated showers are expected to prevent temperatures from crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark for at least the next six days. Weather officials predict that daytime temperatures will remain between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius during the opening week of the month, offering residents a cooler-than-usual start to June. Historically, average maximum temperatures during the first nine days of June hover around 40 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle With a High of 40°C.

Recent observations from Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, reflected this trend. The station recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal norm. The minimum temperature stood at 27.4 degrees Celsius, marginally above average.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will reach Kerala on Thursday, marking the commencement of India’s annual four-month rainy season. The arrival of the monsoon is a major meteorological milestone, as it plays a vital role in supporting agriculture, replenishing water reservoirs and sustaining economic activity across the country.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across several regions, including Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, where heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in the coming days. Weather systems active over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas are creating favourable conditions for rainfall across large parts of southern, eastern, northeastern and northwestern India.

The advancement of the monsoon is being closely monitored, as its progress influences farming operations, water availability and overall weather patterns nationwide. As southern states receive the season’s first substantial rains, northern regions such as Delhi-NCR are also likely to benefit from increased moisture and pre-monsoon showers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).