Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies with High Humidity and a Chance of Drizzle

Mumbai residents can expect a warm and humid day on Monday, June 15, 2026, with clear skies dominating the weather pattern. The day will start with a temperature of 30°C, feeling like 34°C due to significant humidity levels of 75%. While the morning appears clear, there is a slight chance of light drizzle developing around mid-morning, particularly by 10:00 AM, as the chance of rain hovers around 33% during that hour. Wind speeds will be moderate, starting at 13 km/h and increasing slightly to around 16-18 km/h during the afternoon.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 75% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Clear sky 19% 13 km/h 02:00 29°C Mainly clear 20% 12 km/h 04:00 29°C Mainly clear 24% 10 km/h 06:00 29°C Clear sky 22% 10 km/h 08:00 31°C Clear sky 16% 13 km/h 10:00 32°C Light drizzle 33% 16 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 43% 18 km/h 14:00 33°C Clear sky 41% 16 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a consistent temperature range throughout the day, hovering around the low 30s Celsius. While the initial hours from midnight to early morning will feature clear to mainly clear skies with minimal rain chances (19-24%), the probability of precipitation sees a notable uptick around midday. By 12:00 PM, the rain chance climbs to 43%, staying high at 41% by 2:00 PM, even as the sky is predicted to remain clear. This suggests any showers are likely to be brief and localized, rather than widespread rain.

Recent local weather reports have indicated a period of intense heat in the city, with some observations of the highest minimum temperatures in decades for early June. While today's forecast suggests clear skies, the high humidity will continue to make conditions feel very warm and potentially uncomfortable for outdoor activities. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and carry umbrellas or raincoats as a precaution against the slight chance of isolated showers, especially during the afternoon hours.

Commuters should be prepared for warm conditions during their morning and evening travels. The moderate winds may offer some slight relief, but the pervasive humidity is expected to be the most prominent factor affecting comfort levels. The presence of light drizzle in the forecast around 10:00 AM might make roads slightly slick for a brief period, but widespread disruptions are not anticipated based on current forecasts. The clear skies, however, will be conducive for evening strolls, provided one is prepared for the heat and humidity.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).