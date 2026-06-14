Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Expect High Humidity with a Chance of Light Drizzle

Mumbai residents can expect a relatively clear start to their Sunday, June 14, 2026, with early hours likely to see predominantly clear skies. However, the underlying humidity will keep the atmosphere feeling warmer than the mercury suggests. The day's temperature is forecast to hover around 31°C, but with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 35°C due to 72% humidity, conditions will feel distinctly muggy. A gentle breeze of 15 km/h will offer minimal respite.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 72% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Clear sky 1% 15 km/h 02:00 30°C Mainly clear 6% 14 km/h 04:00 30°C Mainly clear 5% 12 km/h 06:00 30°C Overcast 9% 12 km/h 08:00 31°C Light drizzle 20% 16 km/h 10:00 32°C Light drizzle 34% 16 km/h 12:00 33°C Mainly clear 38% 16 km/h 14:00 33°C Light drizzle 33% 20 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will begin with clear skies, but as the day progresses, cloud cover is expected to increase. By 6 AM, the sky will turn overcast, and a slight chance of rain emerges. Around 8 AM, the forecast indicates a light drizzle, with the probability of rain increasing to 34% by 10 AM. This trend of intermittent light drizzles may continue through the afternoon, with a peak wind speed of 20 km/h expected around 2 PM, potentially accompanying brief showers. Despite these chances, the overall forecast leans towards a humid day with periods of sunshine punctuated by light rain.

Recent weather reports suggest a public eagerness for the monsoon's full arrival in Mumbai, with many questioning the delay. While today's forecast doesn't promise widespread heavy downpours, the possibility of light drizzles means residents should be prepared for damp conditions. The high humidity and 'feels like' temperature are key factors to consider for outdoor activities. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

For those venturing out in Mumbai today, dressing in light, breathable cotton clothing is advisable. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is a sensible precaution, especially for the afternoon hours when the chance of light drizzle increases. Staying hydrated will be crucial to combat the heat and humidity. Commuters should remain aware of potential minor delays if light rain causes traffic disruptions, though severe weather is not anticipated based on the current outlook. Delhi Monsoon Forecast: IMD Says Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi-NCR Between June 25-30; AQI Remains Poor Despite Rain Relief.

Recent local news has highlighted ongoing concerns about the monsoon's delayed onset, with some reports indicating hot and humid conditions persisting. The city is also gearing up for the T20 Mumbai 2026 finals, with attendees advised to prepare for warm and humid weather, with a possibility of light showers impacting outdoor viewing or play. While today's forecast appears mild, the persistent humidity and slight chance of rain warrant attention for a comfortable day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).