Muzaffarnagar, July 28: A fast-track court here has awarded eight-year-jail terms to the husband of a woman and her father-in-law for killing her over dowry in 2018.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on Asif and his father Majar Meen after holding them guilty last evening.

As many as 15 witnesses were produced from the prosecution side, nine of whom turned hostile. The court convicted the accused on the basis of the statements given by the rest six.

According to the prosecution, Asif's wife Mehrana was burnt to death in Purkazi town of the district on August 1, 2018 over dowry.

Her brother had lodged a complaint against her husband and her father-in-law alleging she was killed over dowry. She was married with Asif four years ago.