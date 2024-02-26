Gurugram, February 26: Hitting out at the opposition over the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INDL) chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Jawahar Yadav on Sunday said that parties should not do politics over somebody's death and efforts should be directed to ensure that the accused are caught as soon as possible.

Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Jawahar Yadav said that the government understands the seriousness of the matter and is taking the appropriate actions. Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead in Haryana: ‘Khattar Government Responsible for Murder,’ Says INLD Leader Abhay Chautala; Demands CBI Probe (Watch Video).

BJP Spokesperson Jawahar Yadav Speaks on Nafe Singh Rathee Murder

"I feel the Opposition should not do politics over somebody's death. Our efforts should be directed to ensure that the accused are caught as soon as possible. The police are doing their work. We understand the seriousness of it...STF has already begun investigation. Strict action will be taken against the accused. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal doesn't refrain from doing politics during such situations. I am not aware of any demand for security for him (Nafe Singh Rathee)," he said.

Further, hitting out at the Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, Jawahar Yadav said that nobody takes him seriously in Haryana. "Nobody takes Randeep Surjewala seriously in Haryana. All that he does is make statements. Those responsible for this murder will not be spared. The police are doing their work. I don't wish to count the number of murders that happened during Deepender Hooda or Randeep Surjewala's time. I simply want to assure that the accused will be arrested and punished," he asserted. Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead: ‘Instructed Officials To Take Immediate Action, STF Also Looking Into It’, Says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on State INLD Chief Murder (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that officials have been instructed to take immediate action in the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee. "I have asked the officials to take immediate action in this matter. STF has also swung into action. The incident is being investigated," Anil Vij told ANI.

AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said, "Law and Order has ended in Haryana... We have received info from Jhajjar. The Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh and his associates have been shot dead. No one is safe in this state safe. Businessmen are shot and then extorted, politicians are shot dead on roads... Will the state uphold the rule of law, or the CM will continue to be busy with election rallies?"