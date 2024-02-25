Ambala, February 25: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday instructed the officials to take immediate action in the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee who was shot dead by unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district. "I have asked the officials to take immediate action in this matter. STF has also swung into action. The incident is being investigated," Anil Vij told ANI.

Dr Manish Sharma at Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital informed that a total of four people were brought to the hospital, out of which former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and a person named Jaikishan were brought dead. Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead in Haryana: INLD’s State Unit Chief Gunned Down in Jhajjar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Speaks on Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case

"In the evening, four people who had been shot were brought to Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital. Out of them, two had suffered heavy bleeding and were brought dead, still, we tried CPR but they couldn't be saved. Two others are admitted to the ICU with gunshot wounds on the shoulder, thigh, and left side of the chest. Former MLA Nafe Singh and another person Jaikishan were brought dead. They were shot in the neck, back, and shoulder. Multiple wounds suggest there were multiple rounds of fire. Sudden major vessel damage causes heavy blood loss and eventually, heart attack," he said.

Reacting to the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that various MLAs were being threatened and ransom was being demanded from them. "Even before this, miscreants had targeted MLAs, threatened to kill them and demanded ransom. Just a few days ago, an incident of firing and ransom demand took place in Gohana," he said. Haryana INLD Chief Shot Dead: Nafe Singh Rathee Murdered in Broad Daylight in Bahadurgarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The opposition leader paid a heartfelt tribute to Nafe Singh Rathee and expressed deep condolences to the family. The miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and party worker at Bahadurgarh, tehsil in the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

In this regard, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon."