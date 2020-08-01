Nagpur, August 1: In an unusual incident, a drunken man admitted to a rural hospital in Nagpur, Maharashtra, allegedly stole a Personal Protective Equipment or PPE Kit assuming that it was a raincoat. Later, the man tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, Sakal Times reported. COVID-19: Doctors In WB Given Plastic Raincoats, Sunglasses Instead Of Personal Protective Equipment.

According to the report, the drunken man, a vegetable seller by profession, consumed liquor on Wednesday and fell into the drain while returning home. As he was injured, the vegetable vendor was given initial treatment and was later rushed to Nagpur's Mayo Hospital.

When he returned home, he brought a PPE Kit with himself. He told his friend that the protective gear cost him Rs 1,000. People noticed that it was a PPE kit, which is used by health officials while treating COVID-19 patients and not a raincoat.

Soon the information passed to the city's health department and they seized the kit from him and set it on fire. The man told health officials that he stole the kit during his treatment at the hospital.

The officials took his swab sample and the result came in positive. Subsequently, his primary contacts were traced and tested for the virus. All of them tested negative for the respiratory illness, the report said.

