New Delhi, January 2: In a surprising turn of events, the couple who made headlines last month in connection with an "MMS video leak" from a Namo Bharat (RRTS) train have reportedly got engaged. Following the viral spread of a video documenting their sexual acts on the Delhi-Meerut corridor, families of both individuals have reportedly stepped in to formalise their relationship through marriage. According to reports, the couple's wedding date has been finalised, with the ceremony scheduled to take place within the next seven days.

The incident first came to light in late December 2025, when a private video of the couple engaged in "objectionable acts" inside a moving Namo Bharat train began circulating widely on social media. The footage, which appeared to be recorded from the train's CCTV feed and subsequently leaked, showed the couple engaging in sexual acts as the Delhi-Meerut RRTS train approached the Modinagar (North) station. The incident occurred on November 24. Digital Voyeurism: From The '19-Minute Viral Video' Leak to Delhi-Meerut RRTS MMS Scandal, What Our Search History Reveals About Us.

In response to the s*x video leak, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had suspended a train operator, Rishabh Kumar, and lodged an FIR against him for allegedly filming the passengers and later circulating the footage. The couple was also booked for public obscenity.

Namo Bharat Train Viral Video Controversy: From Legal Row to Matrimony

Following the social media backlash and the ensuing police investigation, the families of the two students reportedly met to discuss the situation. In a move to resolve the public scandal and social pressure, the families decided to proceed with a formal union. The decision to marry within a week is seen by many as an attempt to put the controversy to rest and provide a "socially acceptable" conclusion to the widely publicised incident. Top 25 Viral Videos of 2025: What Went Viral as Instagram Reals, TikTok, Leaked MMS and Social Media Clips.

‘19 Minute’ Viral Video Row

The recent controversy surrounding the Namo Bharat RRTS video is part of a broader, more troubling pattern in India’s digital landscape. The incident follows the viral "19-minute 34-second" video trend, which began as a localised incident and later evolved into a generalised "MMS" search trend. The specific "19-minute 34-second" descriptor originally gained traction following the alleged leak of private footage involving a Bengali Instagram couple, Sofik SK and Sonali Dustu.

Once the search term established a high volume of traffic, malicious actors began repurposing it to target popular internet personalities. By mislabeling unrelated or fabricated clips with the "19-minute" tag, these individuals sought to exploit public curiosity for views and engagement. Notable victims of this mislabeling trend include Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) and Meghalaya influencer Sweet Zannat.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

