Nashik Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Skies With High of 34°C, Clearing Evening

Nashik residents can expect an overcast sky for most of Saturday, 13 June 2026, with the temperature peaking at a warm 34°C. While the humidity is moderate at 40%, the 'feels like' temperature might reach 35°C, making for a muggy afternoon. A moderate wind speed of 21 km/h will be present throughout the day, offering a slight respite. The day begins with a chance of rain in the early afternoon, gradually clearing as evening approaches.

Current Weather in Nashik, India — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 40% Wind Speed 21 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Nashik — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 15:00 34°C Overcast 28% 21 km/h 17:00 31°C Overcast 14% 22 km/h 19:00 28°C Clear sky 4% 20 km/h 21:00 26°C Mainly clear 0% 17 km/h 23:00 26°C Mainly clear 0% 14 km/h 01:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 15 km/h 03:00 25°C Mainly clear 0% 16 km/h 05:00 24°C Mainly clear 0% 14 km/h

Nashik, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Nashik weather today indicates a 28% chance of rain around 3 PM, with temperatures at 34°C and winds around 21 km/h. As the evening progresses, the likelihood of precipitation diminishes significantly. By 7 PM, the skies are forecast to clear, with temperatures dropping to 28°C and only a 4% chance of rain. The latter part of the night and early morning hours will see mainly clear skies, with temperatures settling around 24-26°C and no expected rainfall, winds easing to around 14-16 km/h.

Local reports over the past 48 hours have highlighted concerns about delayed monsoon onset and water scarcity in the Nashik district, underscoring the importance of any rainfall received. While today's forecast doesn't predict heavy downpours, the initial possibility of showers should be noted. Residents should prepare for a day that starts with cloud cover and a chance of light rain, transitioning to clear and pleasant conditions by nightfall. Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Skies With a High of 32°C and Drizzle.

For those venturing out in Nashik today, light cotton clothing is advisable, given the warm temperatures. Carrying an umbrella for the afternoon hours might be prudent, even with the relatively low chance of rain. As the day progresses into a clear evening and night, the weather will become more comfortable. Commuters should be aware of the potential for brief, light showers during the early afternoon that could cause minor traffic disruptions. Staying hydrated remains a good practice, especially during the peak 'feels like' temperature.

Overall, the Nashik weather update for Saturday, 13 June 2026, suggests a day of transition, starting overcast with a slight possibility of rain, and clearing to mainly clear skies. The Nashik temperature will hover around the mid-thirties in the afternoon, with cooler, clear conditions prevailing overnight. This forecast provides a clear picture for planning daily activities, with the Nashik weather forecast indicating a generally manageable day for residents.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).