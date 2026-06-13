Nashik Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Skies With High of 34°C, Clearing Evening
Nashik weather on June 13 features a warm afternoon at 34 degrees Celsius with overcast skies and a 28 per cent chance of rain, easing concerns over delayed monsoons. Conditions will clear by evening as temperatures drop to 24-26 degrees Celsius with winds up to 21 km/h. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas early on and stay hydrated during peak mugginess.
Nashik residents can expect an overcast sky for most of Saturday, 13 June 2026, with the temperature peaking at a warm 34°C. While the humidity is moderate at 40%, the 'feels like' temperature might reach 35°C, making for a muggy afternoon. A moderate wind speed of 21 km/h will be present throughout the day, offering a slight respite. The day begins with a chance of rain in the early afternoon, gradually clearing as evening approaches.
|Current Weather in Nashik, India — Saturday, 13 June 2026
|
Temperature
34°C
|
Feels Like
35°C
|
Conditions
Overcast
|
Humidity
40%
|
Wind Speed
21 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Nashik — Saturday, 13 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|15:00
|34°C
|Overcast
|28%
|21 km/h
|17:00
|31°C
|Overcast
|14%
|22 km/h
|19:00
|28°C
|Clear sky
|4%
|20 km/h
|21:00
|26°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|17 km/h
|23:00
|26°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|14 km/h
|01:00
|25°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|15 km/h
|03:00
|25°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|16 km/h
|05:00
|24°C
|Mainly clear
|0%
|14 km/h
Nashik, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The hourly outlook for Nashik weather today indicates a 28% chance of rain around 3 PM, with temperatures at 34°C and winds around 21 km/h. As the evening progresses, the likelihood of precipitation diminishes significantly. By 7 PM, the skies are forecast to clear, with temperatures dropping to 28°C and only a 4% chance of rain. The latter part of the night and early morning hours will see mainly clear skies, with temperatures settling around 24-26°C and no expected rainfall, winds easing to around 14-16 km/h.
Local reports over the past 48 hours have highlighted concerns about delayed monsoon onset and water scarcity in the Nashik district, underscoring the importance of any rainfall received. While today's forecast doesn't predict heavy downpours, the initial possibility of showers should be noted. Residents should prepare for a day that starts with cloud cover and a chance of light rain, transitioning to clear and pleasant conditions by nightfall. Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Skies With a High of 32°C and Drizzle.
For those venturing out in Nashik today, light cotton clothing is advisable, given the warm temperatures. Carrying an umbrella for the afternoon hours might be prudent, even with the relatively low chance of rain. As the day progresses into a clear evening and night, the weather will become more comfortable. Commuters should be aware of the potential for brief, light showers during the early afternoon that could cause minor traffic disruptions. Staying hydrated remains a good practice, especially during the peak 'feels like' temperature.
Overall, the Nashik weather update for Saturday, 13 June 2026, suggests a day of transition, starting overcast with a slight possibility of rain, and clearing to mainly clear skies. The Nashik temperature will hover around the mid-thirties in the afternoon, with cooler, clear conditions prevailing overnight. This forecast provides a clear picture for planning daily activities, with the Nashik weather forecast indicating a generally manageable day for residents.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).