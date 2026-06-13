Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Skies with a High of 32°C and Drizzle

Thane residents can expect a mixed bag of weather on Saturday, June 13, 2026, as the day unfolds with partly cloudy skies, intermittent drizzle, and a comfortable, though humid, temperature. The mercury is set to reach a high of 32°C, with the 'feels like' temperature potentially climbing to 36°C due to the prevailing humidity levels, which are forecast to hover around 65%. A gentle breeze will blow at approximately 13 km/h, offering some respite from the warmth.

Current Weather in Thane, India — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 65% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Thane — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 08:00 32°C Partly cloudy 31% 13 km/h 10:00 32°C Moderate drizzle 44% 15 km/h 12:00 34°C Light drizzle 45% 17 km/h 14:00 35°C Mainly clear 35% 18 km/h 16:00 34°C Overcast 32% 18 km/h 18:00 31°C Mainly clear 21% 15 km/h 20:00 30°C Clear sky 4% 13 km/h 22:00 30°C Mainly clear 3% 11 km/h

Thane, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours, starting from 8:00 AM, will see temperatures at 32°C under partly cloudy conditions, with a 31% chance of rain. As the day progresses towards the late morning, around 10:00 AM, the possibility of rain increases, with moderate drizzle expected and a 44% chance of precipitation, alongside a slight increase in wind speed to 15 km/h. By noon, the temperature will edge up to 34°C with light drizzle, and the rain probability remains high at 45%, with winds picking up to 17 km/h.

The afternoon will bring a shift, with the temperature peaking at 35°C around 2:00 PM. While the sky is expected to be mainly clear, a 35% chance of rain persists, and the wind speed will be at its highest for the day at 18 km/h. Later in the afternoon, around 4:00 PM, conditions will turn overcast, with temperatures slightly dropping to 34°C and a 32% chance of rain, still accompanied by the steady 18 km/h wind.

As the evening approaches, the weather will gradually clear up. By 6:00 PM, skies are predicted to be mainly clear, with the rain chance reducing to 21% and temperatures around 31°C. The winds will also calm down to 15 km/h. The night will offer further clarity, with clear skies by 8:00 PM and only a 4% chance of rain, bringing the temperature down to 30°C. By 10:00 PM, conditions will remain mostly clear with minimal rain chances and winds slowing to 11 km/h, offering a pleasant end to the day.

Given the day's forecast, residents are advised to stay hydrated due to the high 'feels like' temperature. Light, breathable clothing would be ideal for comfort. While scattered showers are possible, especially in the morning and around midday, carrying an umbrella is recommended for unexpected drizzles. Commuters should be mindful of potentially damp roads during the early hours and around noon. The mix of sunshine and cloud cover means sun protection is still advisable, even with the presence of rain chances.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).