Mumbai, October 3: After years of delays and logistical challenges, NMIA is finally preparing for take-off, starting with the arrival of the nation’s top leader aboard its most prestigious aircraft. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, arriving in the iconic ‘India One’ aircraft.

The state-of-the-art airport, developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL), has officially secured its aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), clearing the final regulatory hurdle ahead of its much-anticipated launch. Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: Check Key Features of Navi Mumbai International Airport As DGCA Grants Aerodrome Licence Ahead of October 8 Inauguration.

PM Modi To Land at Navi Mumbai Airport in ‘India One’ on October 8, Test Landing Successful

In preparation for the PM's visit, the widebody Boeing-777 aircraft, one of two specially configured VVIP jets used by the top leadership of the country, successfully completed an operational trial at NMIA on Wednesday, October 1, Free Press Journal reported. The trial made aviation history, becoming the first widebody aircraft to land at the new airport, following an earlier test flight by IndiGo’s Airbus A320 in December last year.

The aircraft, with the call sign 'Air India One', landed around 10:30 am and departed by 2:00 pm after completing a full cycle of landing, taxiing, and take-off drills. Air Force officials overseeing the flight confirmed that all operational systems functioned smoothly, reaffirming NMIA’s readiness to handle widebody aircraft. Gautam Adani Reviews Navi Mumbai International Airport Ahead of October 8 Inauguration, Meets Differently-Abled Colleagues, Construction Workers and Women Staff (Watch Video).

"NMIA is fully equipped to handle Code E aircraft, including the Boeing-777," a senior official involved in the preparations said. “The Prime Minister can fly directly to the new airport without the need for a helicopter transfer.”

The inauguration will be part of PM Modi’s two-day visit to Mumbai, where he is also expected to unveil several development projects and attend a major fintech event. His arrival at NMIA will symbolise not only the operational commencement of India’s first major ‘second city-airport’ but also a new chapter in regional connectivity.

Gautam Adani Reviews Navi Mumbai International Airport

Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a… pic.twitter.com/Uj7Ikue7vM — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 1, 2025

Gautam Adani at Navi Mumbai International Airport

On September 30, Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani, whose conglomerate holds a majority stake in NMIAL, conducted a detailed on-ground inspection of the facility. Arriving in his private jet, Adani reviewed terminal operations, runway systems, and overall readiness. “Every runway, every terminal, every gate here carries the imprint of thousands of hands and hearts,” Adani said in a statement. “This is more than an airport; it is a monument to the spirit of Bharat—built by its people, for its people.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Gautam Adani). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).