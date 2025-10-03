Mumbai, October 3: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) received the crucial Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on September 30, clearing the final regulatory hurdle before its much-anticipated inauguration on October 8. This milestone authorises the Navi Mumbai airport to commence commercial operations, enabling both domestic and international flights. The licence brings Mumbai closer to having a second world-class airport to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

Strategically located in Ulwe-Panvel, NMIA is designed to serve as a major aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. The airport promises state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced air traffic control systems, and modern passenger terminals. With its first phase set to handle 2 crore passengers annually, the facility will scale up to 9 crore in the future. As excitement builds, let’s take a look at the features of the Navi Mumbai International Airport set to be inaugurated on October 8. Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence From DGCA.

Key Features of Navi Mumbai International Airport:

Runway and Operations: 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft and wide-body jets. Advanced air traffic control systems ensure smooth operations.

Flight Operations: Airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express to operate both domestic and international flights from day one, with initial daily flights starting at 60, increasing to 240–300 within six months.

Passenger Terminals: Modern terminals with spacious lounges, check-in counters, and baggage handling facilities designed for efficiency and comfort.

Passenger Capacity: The First phase can handle 2 crore passengers annually, with future capacity planned for 9 crore passengers per year.

Accessibility for Differently Abled: Dedicated ramps, elevators, wheelchair-friendly pathways, priority check-in counters, and assistive services to ensure seamless travel for differently-abled passengers.

Connectivity: Multiple access routes connect South Mumbai, eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Mira Road, and Kalyan–Dombivli–Ambernath region. NMIA is also accessible via Atal Setu, Palm Beach Road, Thane–Belapur Road, and Airoli corridors, with future integration planned for metro, rail, air taxis, and water transport.

Proximity to Key Hubs: 14 km from JNPT, 22 Km from MIDC Taloja, 35 Km from Mumbai Port, 32 Km from Thane, and 40 Km from Bhiwandi.

Aerocity and Hospitality: A 667-acre Aerocity complex adjacent to the Navi Mumbai airport with hotels ranging from budget to luxury, business centres, and leisure facilities.

Sustainability Initiatives: Green building practices, energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting, solar power integration, and waste management systems designed to minimise environmental impact.

Safety and Emergency Services: Fully equipped fire stations, emergency response units, and advanced surveillance for passenger and operational safety.

Cargo Handling: First phase cargo capacity of 500,000 metric tonnes, scaling up to 3.2 million metric tonnes in the future to support trade and logistics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8, marking a historic milestone for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and India’s aviation sector. The airport is expected to not only ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport but also strengthen India’s global connectivity, boost regional economic growth, and create thousands of jobs.

