Mumbai, July 17: In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra, a 40-year-old woman, suffering from the novel coronavirus virus, was raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai last night. A case has been registered into the matter, Ashok Rajput of Panvel Police Station was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. Father Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old Daughter Twice During Coronavirus Lockdown in Morena; Mother Acts As Mere Spectator.

According to reports, the woman was brought to the Indiabulls quarantine centre in Kongaon in Panvel after she showed COVID-19 symptoms. The accused was also admitted there. On Thursday, the accused went to the woman's room and allegedly raped her. Bihar: Security Guard Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Patna Medical College and Hospital.

ANI Tweet:

A 40-year-old woman raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai last night. She is #COVID19 positive. Case registered: Police Officer Ashok Rajput, Panvel Police Station. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The incident has raised questions about women safety. Panvel Police have registered a case against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is being investigated. Reportedly, the cops will arrest the accused after he will recover from the infection.

