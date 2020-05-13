Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old Daughter Twice During Coronavirus Lockdown in Morena; Mother Acts As Mere Spectator

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Morena, May 13: In a shocking incident, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district allegedly raped his 18-year-old daughter twice during the coronavirus lockdown. The girl also alleged that her mother helped him in raping her twice within 16 days during the shutdown. However, the girl’s parents denied all the allegations levelled by her. Father Rapes and Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter in UP's Bareilly Over Suspicion of Her Being born From Wife's Alleged Illicit Relationship.

The couple claimed that their daughter framed false allegations against them as they objected to her relationship with a youth. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was allegedly first raped on March 26 around 2pm when the accused grabbed her while she was working in the kitchen. The father reportedly tied her to a bed, while her mother stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth. The girl claimed that after she was sexually assaulted her, they locked her inside a room so she could not contact the police. Delhi Girl, 19, Raped by Boxing Coach in Train Enroute Kolkata; Sexually Assaulted Again at Their Accommodation.

According to the TOI report, on April 10, the rape survivor managed to escape and fled to her aunt’s house, but she took her back, and the girl was again raped. Her elder sister called on toll-free number – 1028- operated by crime against women cell. The police then came and rescued the rape survivor. She showed bite marks on her cheek to the police.

The rape survivor also told the cops that her father had been trying to molest her when she was in high school. The 18-year-old girl has two elder sisters. The parents of the girls were detained by the police. SP Asit Yadav told the media house, “Parents have a different version. We will have to seize corroborative evidences including the cloths that she worn on the day she was raped.” The girl’s father is a retired school education department officer. The district police have launched an investigation into the case. The girl’s statement would now be recorded before a magistrate.