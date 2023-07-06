Mumbai, July 6: In a tragic incident, a woman allegedly died by suicide due to constant harassment by in-laws for not conceiving a son in Navi Mumbai. The Kalamboli police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against the husband, mother-in-law, and three sisters-in-law following the tragic death of a 27-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Rajeshwari from Amhamednagar, took her own life after allegedly enduring prolonged harassment due to her inability to conceive a male child. Rajeshwari married Natha Pawar in 2011 and subsequently moved to Kalamboli to live with her in-laws.

According to a report published by Free Press Journal, the deceased woman endured continuous harassment from her husband and in-laws after two years of marriage due to her inability to conceive a male child. Disturbingly, her in-laws supposedly demanded a sum of Rs 3 lakh from Rajeshwari's family. Hyderabad Woman Commits Suicide During Facebook Live, Hanged on a Ceiling Fan, Police Register Case Against Husband.

The situation escalated recently when her sisters-in-law, Mangal Dhotre, Savita Patre, and Sunitha Dhotre, along with her mother-in-law, Dasharath Pawar, allegedly coerced her to leave the household. Adding to the distress, they served her with a notice instructing her to vacate the premises within a mere 15 days. Fed up of constant harassment, Rajeshwari took the extreme step after enduring such tremendous mental pressures. She was admitted to the MGM Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, despite undergoing medical care, she passed away on July 1. Bengaluru Shocker: Lucknow Woman Jumps Off From 10 Floor in Nagenahalli Village Under Suspicious Circumstances, Dies.

Following Rajeshwari's death, her parents filed a complaint with the Kalamboli police, holding Rajeshwari's husband and in-laws responsible for abetting her suicide. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Natha Pawar, Dasharath Pawar, Mangal Dhotre, Savita Patre, and Sunitha Dhotre.

