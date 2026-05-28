Navi Mumbai Water Cut: CIDCO Implements 10% Water Supply Reduction From Today Across All Nodes; Check List of Affected Areas

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has implemented a 10 per cent water cut across all its administered nodes in Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas. The restriction, which took effect today, May 28, was introduced as a precautionary measure to preserve depleting reservoir levels against a severe summer heatwave and projected delays in the monsoon arrival. The civic planning authority confirmed that the supply cuts will remain in force until catchment areas receive sufficient rainfall to restore usable storage capacity in key dams.

Depleting Reservoir Levels Trigger Action by CIDCO

The decision followed a comprehensive review of the region's main water infrastructure. Navi Mumbai’s CIDCO nodes draw water from a multi-sourced network, including the Hetawane Dam, Morbe Dam, the Barvi Dam operated by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the Patalganga Dam managed by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Navi Mumbai Accident: Journalist Sandhya Jain Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run on Palm Beach Road, Video Goes Viral.

Officials noted that intense summer temperatures have significantly accelerated evaporation rates across these bodies of water. Compounding the issue are meteorological assessments warning of El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) atmospheric conditions, both of which are known to destabilise Indian rainfall patterns and could delay the monsoon season. "As a precautionary measure to avoid possible water scarcity in the coming weeks, a 10 per cent water cut will be implemented from Thursday, May 28," CIDCO stated in its official release. Similar water conservation directives have already been enforced by neighbouring administrations, including the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Revised Weekly Water Supply Shutdown Schedules

To manage the 10 per cent deficit systematically, CIDCO has modified its weekly rotational shutdown schedule across various residential and commercial nodes. Under the updated operational plan, specific areas will experience a complete 24-hour supply pause on designated days of the week:

Monday: Kharghar and New Panvel (East)

Kharghar and New Panvel (East) Tuesday: New Panvel (West) and older sectors of Ulwe (including Sectors 2, 3, 5, 6, 19, 19A, 20, 21, 23, alongside Gavhan and Morave villages)

New Panvel (West) and older sectors of Ulwe (including Sectors 2, 3, 5, 6, 19, 19A, 20, 21, 23, alongside Gavhan and Morave villages) Wednesday: Kalamboli and Navade

Kalamboli and Navade Thursday: Karanjade

Karanjade Friday: Taloja, Kamothe, Kalundre, and the remaining Ulwe sectors (including Sectors 8, 8A, 9, 10B, 15, 16, 16A, 17, 18, 24, as well as Bamandongri, Koper, Shivaji Nagar, Nhava, and Sheva)

Taloja, Kamothe, Kalundre, and the remaining Ulwe sectors (including Sectors 8, 8A, 9, 10B, 15, 16, 16A, 17, 18, 24, as well as Bamandongri, Koper, Shivaji Nagar, Nhava, and Sheva) Sunday: Dronagiri and Ulwe Sectors 25 and 25A

Engineers warned that when pipeline pressure is restored following the scheduled weekly closures, water may initially flow at a lower pressure for several hours. Dust Storm in Thane and Navi Mumbai: Panic As Strong Winds Hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Netizens Share ‘Scary’ Videos.

Appeal for Citizen Cooperation

With reservoir stocks continuing to drop, the CIDCO administration has requested strict conservation practices from housing societies, commercial complexes, and local industrial zones to keep the pipeline network operating smoothly. Residents are advised to defer non-essential water consumption, avoid vehicle washing, immediately repair household leakages, and monitor automated storage systems to prevent overhead tanks from overflowing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).