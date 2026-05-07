Dust Storm in Thane and Navi Mumbai: Panic As Strong Winds Hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Netizens Share ‘Scary’ Videos

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A massive dust storm swept through Thane and Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, May 7, bringing strong winds, reduced visibility and panic-like situations in several pockets. Visuals from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Shilphata, Airoli and Digha showed thick dust clouds engulfing the sky, with trees swaying heavily under gusty conditions.

The sudden weather change disrupted normal activity in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Videos shared from affected areas showed dust and debris filling the air, with residents reporting low visibility and unsettled conditions across neighbourhoods. Weather Forecast Today, May 7, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Dust Storm in Thane and Navi Mumbai: Panic-Like Conditions in Several Areas

Social media videos indicated rapidly deteriorating conditions as the dust storm intensified. In some locations, residents reported confusion and temporary disruption due to the sudden drop in visibility. An alert was issued by Mumbai Rains on its official X handle, warning of a dust storm in Thane and the MMR region for the next one hour.

Dust Storm Sweeps MMR

4 PM.. Massive storm in Kalyan ⛈️⚠️ People residing in interior MMR, please stay indoors next 1-2 hours Mumbai, Thane on standby alert! Stay tuned for live updates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tp5fowA05O — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) May 7, 2026

The sandstorm that hit kalyan, had it not been huge buildings the impact would have been terrible. pic.twitter.com/QbTAr4elhl — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) May 7, 2026

Massive Dust storm strikes Kalyan! Residents stay indoors🚨 Crazy visuals coming. Thunderstorm popping in the east heading westward. Thane-Mumbai high chances for Storm⚡️#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/TFXo9aRzDT — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) May 7, 2026

Mumbai-MMR Weather Alerts and Forecasts

The dust storm occurred amid earlier warnings of hot and humid weather conditions across the region. The Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad valid till May 9.

According to forecasts, temperatures in Thane and Navi Mumbai were expected to reach around 37°C, with AccuWeather also indicating hot conditions. However, updated alerts later showed a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in parts of Navi Mumbai and Thane, indicating rapidly changing weather patterns. Mumbai Airport Closure on May 7: Flight Operations Suspended for 6 Hours as Both CSMIA Runways Undergo Pre-Monsoon Maintenance.

Pre-Monsoon Activity and Wind Alerts

An additional alert was issued by Agric & Crop Scientist Athreya Shetty on X, warning of developing moderate to heavy thundershowers over Shahpur, Murbad, Badlapur and Karjat, moving westwards towards KDMC, Navi Mumbai and Palghar. The update also suggested early pre-monsoon activity in the MMR region, with possibilities of dust storms and gusty winds during the evening hours.

Alongside the dust storm, reports also emerged of heavy rainfall in Khopoli. A social media user shared visuals showing intense showers in the area, adding to the region’s mixed and unstable weather conditions. The combination of dust storms, gusty winds and rainfall highlights a rapidly shifting pre-monsoon weather pattern across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with further changes expected as alerts remain in place.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mumbai Rains, Mumbai Nowcast), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).