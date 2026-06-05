Navsari Horror: Man Repeatedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Daughter for 3 Days, Gives Her Contraceptive Pills; Arrested

A man has been arrested in Gujarat's Navsari district for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter repeatedly over three consecutive days and threatening to kill her if she disclosed the abuse. Following a formal criminal complaint registered by his wife, the local police initiated a swift tracking operation, apprehending the accused within hours as he attempted to flee the district.

Details of the Alleged Assault

According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the victim's mother, the s*xual assaults took place on May 9, 10, and 11. The complaint states that the father subjected the minor to repeated abuse during this period. Following the assaults, the accused allegedly administered contraceptive pills to the girl. Gujarat Shocker: Unable To Pay INR 2,000 Rent, Man Allows Landlord To Rape His Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter.

He further used death threats to enforce silence, warning her of fatal consequences if she revealed the incidents to anyone. The police noted that these threats left the minor severely traumatised and too frightened to speak out for nearly three weeks.

Disclosure of the Alleged Assault and Arrest

The matter came to light on May 30, when the girl felt safe enough to disclose the ordeal to her mother. Upon learning of the abuse, the mother immediately approached local law enforcement to seek legal action against her husband. Expressing extreme distress and demanding the harshest statutory punishment, the wife stated in her formal complaint, "He should be hanged". Gujarat Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Refuses To Buy New Phone.

Legal Charges and Police Action

Upon receiving the complaint, the Navsari police registered a criminal case under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act, alongside relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with rape and criminal intimidation. A senior police official confirmed that once the accused realised a police case was being registered against him, he attempted to escape from the area. However, law enforcement technical teams successfully traced his location within a few hours. The man was subsequently arrested, presented before a local magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody in jail pending further investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).