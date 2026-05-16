Gujarat Shocker: Unable To Pay INR 2,000 Rent, Man Allows Landlord To Rape His Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter

Police in Gujarat's Morbi have arrested two individuals, including a father and a landlord, in connection with the horrific se*xual abuse of a woman and her minor daughter. The arrests were made after investigations revealed that the husband allegedly struck a deal with the landlord, allowing him to repeatedly assault his family members in place of paying outstanding rent.

According to the police, the family, originally from Gujarat's Surendranagar, had relocated to Morbi approximately six months ago in search of a livelihood. They secured an accommodation with a monthly rent of Rs 2,000. However, the family faced severe financial hardships, which eventually resulted in accumulated rent arrears spanning four months. Delhi Horror: Former Domestic Help Arrested for Rape and Murder of Senior Official’s 22-Year-Old Daughter.

In a disturbing solution to the financial debt, the husband orchestrated a deal with the landlord. The arrangement permitted the landlord to sexually abuse the man's wife and minor daughter to settle the pending rent amount. The illicit arrangement continued until the wife's mother learned about the ongoing assault. She immediately approached the local authorities and filed a formal complaint at the Morbi police station.

Following the complaint, law enforcement officials filed a criminal case under stringent legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequently, police personnel apprehended both the father and the landlord. "The minor girl's father and the landlord orchestrated the abuse," confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police JM Lal. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena Allegedly Stole INR 2.5 Lakh, Police Probe Gaming Debt Angle.

The local police have launched an expanded investigation into the matter to determine if other individuals were aware of or complicit in the exploitation. Authorities confirmed that the police are also on the lookout for a third person allegedly involved in the crime.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).