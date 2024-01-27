New Delhi, January 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 75th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path was dedicated to 'Nari Shakti' adding that today the world is watching how India's 'Nari Shakti' are proving their mettle in every field. Addressing the NCC Cadets Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground, PM Modi said," The world today is witnessing the daughters of India proving their mettle in every field, be it land, sea, air or space. Nari has always been considered Shakti in Indian traditions."

The Prime Minister mentioned that women's participation is increasing in other sectors also. He pointed out that a great number of women are taking part in the banking and insurance sectors in rural areas.

"The story is the same in sectors like startups or self-help groups," he added. He said that increasing the talent pool due to women's participation is marking the creation of a Viksit Bharat. "Be it Agniveer or fighter pilots, the participation of women is only increasing," the Prime Minister said. He also mentioned opening up admissions for girl students in Sainik Schools.

PM Modi informed that the number of women in the Central Armed Forces has more than doubled in the last 10 years, while states are being encouraged to recruit more women in the state police force. He highlighted the determination of the women participants in the Republic Day parade and said that "it is not a result of overnight success but the dedicated efforts of the last 10 years".

The event included a cultural programme on the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC' showcasing the contribution and empowerment of the Amrit Peedhi. More than 2,200 NCC cadets and young cadets from 24 foreign countries were a part of this year's rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented awards and medals to the NCC Cadets at the annual NCC PM rally.

PM Modi also took a salute at the annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event. NCC Cadets also performed at the annual NCC PM rally in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.