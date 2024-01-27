Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 27 attended the NCC PM rally held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. On the occasion, the PM also presented medals and awards to the young NCC cadets. He also took salute at the annual NCC PM rally. The program showcased a cultural event centred around "Amrit Kaal Ki NCC," emphasizing the contribution and empowerment of the "Amrit Peedhi". The rally, organised by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), is a hybrid event spanning both day and night. PM Narendra Modi To Launch Digital Supreme Court Reports on January 28.

NCC PM Rally:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi presents awards and medals to the NCC Cadets, at the annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/p8fBVMJ0k7 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

