Jaipur, August 3: A student preparing for medical entrance exams died allegedly by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday. This happens to be the 17th suicide in the education city this year. Teenager Manjot Chhabra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, had enrolled with a coaching centre in Kota to prepare for NEET, earlier this year.

This morning, he was found dead at his hostel. Notably, a few days ago, another student Pushpendra Singh had died by hanging himself in Kota. NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Her Hotel Room in Kota.

He had come to the city only a week back to prepare for NEET and was living in a hostel with his cousin. According to police, he had not behind any suicide note. NEET Aspirant Hangs Self on Eve of Exam in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai, Cops Suspect Stress As Trigger.

Over the past few years, Kota has made headlines for students dying by suicide due to stress and disappointment over failure. Last year, at least 15 such suicide cases by students were registered in Kota.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).