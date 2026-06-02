NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Court Allows Accused Yash Yadav Access To Study Books Ahead of June 21 Exam

In a notable development in the NEET UG paper leak case, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, June 2, has allowed accused Yash Yadav to access books to prepare for the upcoming NEET UG examination scheduled for June 21. The court’s decision came after Yadav filed an application seeking permission to study while in custody.

The order comes amid an ongoing CBI investigation into an alleged organised paper leak network involving multiple accused persons. The court is simultaneously overseeing custody proceedings and evidence examination in what it described as an early-stage probe into a wider conspiracy. Supreme Court Declines To Shift NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam to Computer-Based Format.

Court Allows Accused Yash Yadav Access To Study Books

#UPDATE | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court allows application of Yash Yadav seeking permission to have the books to study for NEET UG Exam. The exam is on June 21 https://t.co/GXGBKjsmp5 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

Court Allows Study Material for Accused Yash Yadav

Accused Yash Yadav had moved an application before the court requesting permission to have books to prepare for the NEET UG exam. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court allowed the plea, permitting him access to study material while legal proceedings continue.

The NEET UG examination is scheduled for June 21. The decision highlights the unusual overlap between an ongoing criminal investigation and the academic schedule of one of the accused. NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel To Review Issues Related to NEET, NTA and CBSE Exams.

The accused include Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav, who were produced before the court following their arrest in multiple locations.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta ordered the remand, stating that a larger conspiracy appeared to be involved and that the investigation was still in its early stages. The court observed that custody was necessary to uncover the full network, identify all involved individuals, and recover incriminating material. It also noted concerns that some accused had allegedly deleted data from mobile phones, raising concerns of evidence tampering.

According to CBI submissions, the case involves a coordinated chain of individuals allegedly involved in circulating the NEET question paper. The agency stated that Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Vikas Biwal were arrested in Jaipur, Shubham Khairnar in Nashik, and Yash Yadav in Gurugram.

Investigators allege that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar through Yash Yadav to obtain the leaked question paper for Vikas Biwal. The CBI further alleged that Mangilal Biwal received the leaked NEET paper from Yash Yadav for INR 10 lakh.

During interrogation, Vikas Biwal reportedly said he came into contact with Yash Yadav during coaching classes. Officials also stated that question papers were recovered from Mangilal Biwal’s mobile phone.

The CBI argued that custody was required to examine the broader conspiracy, including possible involvement of public servants connected to the examination process conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The prosecution also sought time to analyse digital evidence recovered from multiple mobile phones. Legal aid counsel opposing custody argued that the arrests were illegal and that the accused were under fear, though the court proceeded with granting remand.

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