NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel To Review Issues Related to NEET, NTA and CBSE Exams

New Delhi, June 1: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will hold key meetings in the national capital on Monday and Tuesday to discuss several important issues concerning NEET, the National Testing Agency (NTA), CBSE examination reforms, and broader education policy matters.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the Committee will deliberate on issues related to NEET and the NTA, including the ongoing debate over conducting examinations through the traditional pen-and-paper mode versus Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). The Committee will also consider concerns and suggestions raised by various stakeholders regarding the examination process. NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Paper Issue, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

The meeting will be attended by the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Director General of the NTA, and Dr. (Major) Gulshan Garg, representing the United Doctors Front.

On June 2, also commencing at 11:00 a.m., discussions will focus on the implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM) in Class 12 CBSE examinations and the challenges faced by students as a result of the system. The Committee will also review the status of the implementation of the Three-Language Formula in Classes 9 and 10. The meeting will be attended by the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Chairman of the CBSE. NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled To Protect Students' Interests and Preserve Confidence in National Examination System, NTA Tells Supreme Court.

These meetings come amid heightened scrutiny of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Members of a parliamentary panel, during a meeting held on May 29, emphasised the need to safeguard the sanctity of the NEET-UG examination and address loopholes in the system while reviewing the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to sources.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, while admit cards are expected to be released by June 14. The agency had announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination on May 12, triggering widespread concern among candidates and their families.

Last week, the Standing Committee also sought an update from the NTA Director General on the progress of the paper leak investigation and the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. Sources said the NTA chief informed members that the leak did not originate from the agency’s systems and that the CBI was investigating the source of the leaked question paper.

The Committee also reviewed preparations for transitioning NEET-UG to a computer-based format from next year, including infrastructure requirements, examination frequency, and duration. As part of its investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the CBI has arrested 13 individuals, including a doctor from Latur and a faculty member associated with a Pune-based coaching institute.

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