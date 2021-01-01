New Delhi, 1 January: Wishing people of the country on the occasion of new year, CM Arvind Kejriwal urged everyone to take all precautions and stay safe until the arrival of the Corona vaccine in India. He lauded the Corona warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and socio-religious institutions for their service towards the people during the pandemic.

He said that during Corona, Delhi's strong healthcare system has set countless examples before the entire world. Delhi has shown that it is on par with other developed countries of the world. Several initiatives of the Delhi govt during the pandemic were replicated by many countries and governments across the world, he added.

"This year has been a difficult time not only for India but for the entire world. The whole world had to fight Corona, the biggest pandemic faced by humankind. I take this chance to salute and honour our Corona warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and all socio-religious institutions. You continued to serve the public even in such a difficult time."

"This year may have come to an end but Coronavirus still persists. We must take all precautions and follow the guidelines to keep ourselves safe. We hope that the vaccine arrives in India soon so that things may return to normal. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your family. This new year brings new hopes. I wish you all happiness, health and prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy New Year."