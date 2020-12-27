New Delhi, December 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday paid tributes to mother and two younger sons of 10th guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, on their martyrdom day. Mata Gujri, Sahibazada Fateh Singh, Sahizada Zorwar Singh attained martyrdom on this day in 1705. Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to pay tributes. The Sikh Community observe the day as Shaheedi Diwas.

The Delhi CM tweeted, “Tributes to Chhote Sahibzade Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri on their Martyrdom day.” Shahizade Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri were imprisoned in the open tower (Thanda Burj) in the freezing month of December by the governor of Sirhind.

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

ਛੋਟੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਵਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ, ਬਾਬਾ ਫ਼ਤਿਹ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਤਾ ਗੁਜਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਦਿਵਸ 'ਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਕੋਟਿ ਕੋਟਿ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਮ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2020

The Guru Gobind Singh’s sons and his mother refused to bow down in front of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, was born on December 22, 1666, at Patna Sahib. He founded the Khalsa Panth on the occasion of Baisakhi in 1699 at Anandpur Sahib. His father Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji was the Ninth Guru of Sikhs He sacrificed his entire family in the “Dharam Yudh” against the cruelty of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.