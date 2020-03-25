Newspapers in Mumbai to Resume Publication & Distribution From April 1 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 25: Amid the coronavirus lockdown for next 21 days, the Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai held a meeting with the hawkers and publishers on Wednesday on the publication and distribution of newpapers in the financial city. After the meeting it was decided that printing and distribution of newspapers will resume from April 1, 2020.

According to the latest developments, as quoted by news agency, Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Desai and newspaper hawkers/publishers met today in Mumbaio to decide on the furture course of action regarding the publication and distribution of newpapers. The services were halted amid the rapid growth of number of cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra. No Newspapers in Mumbai Today As City Goes Under Lockdown Till March 31; HT, The Hindu & Others Urge Citizens to Go For E-Paper Online.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Maharashtra: A meeting was convened b/w Industry Minister Subhash Desai & newspaper hawkers/publishers today where it was decided that newspapers will be published & distributed from 1 April 2020 in Mumbai. Currently, the printing&distribution of newspapers is halted in the city. — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Earlier, distribution of newspapers in the financial capital was affected from March 23. MidDay, Hindustan Times and Hindu-Mumbai have tweeted informing people that while there will be no physical copies of today's newspaper, but they are available online, so people can get access to the e-papers to stay updated.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department said that six new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state today -- 5 in Mumbai and 1 in Thane. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 122, said Maharashtra Health Department. Also, India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 562, while 10 people have been confirmed dead.