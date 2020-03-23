No Newspapers in Mumbai Today As City Goes Under Lockdown Till March 31; HT, The Hindu & Others Urge Citizens to Go For E-Paper Online

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 23: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the city, Maharashtra government announced lockdown from today till March 31. Among the several things that are affected due to the shutdown is the distribution of newspapers in the financial capital. MidDay, Hindustan Times and Hindu-Mumbai have tweeted informing people that while there will be no physical copies of today's newspaper, but they are available online, so people can get access to the e-papers to stay updated.

According to reports, the hawker services in the city have suspended the operations on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 89 on Monday, with 15 more cases found since Sunday evening, as informed by the Health Department. 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Found in Maharashtra, State Tally Surges to 89.

Check Mid Day tweet:

Bringing you news in extraordinary times. Even if the newspaper doesn’t reach you in tough times, news from Mid-day’s experienced journalists will. To read, click here - https://t.co/WeLjoltJI7 The newspaper will be back at your home soon.#madeinmumbai #middayepaper pic.twitter.com/vDPsMeaCDY — mid-day (@mid_day) March 23, 2020

Here's what Hindu Mumbai tweeted:

Dear readers, in light of the restrictions implemented in Mumbai to curb the outbreak of #coronavirus, we regret to inform you that your favourite newspaper will not be available in the city on Monday. 1/2 — The Hindu-Mumbai (@THMumbai) March 22, 2020

Check Sachin Kalbaug's tweet:

There is no physical edition of Hindustan Times in Mumbai today on account of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 that have made it difficult for our distribution partners to deliver newspapers. There is, however, an e-paper edition at https://t.co/rGQm71g8oq — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) March 23, 2020

Vendors suspend delivery of newspapers on account of the spread of COVID-19:

Mumbai continues to be worst affected state and with two deaths so far due to COVID-19, while the total death toll due to the infection has hit 7 in India. The lockdown has been there in other states and cities as the government is desperately attempting to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As a precautionary measure, the Indian Railways suspended all trains including passenger, local and metros on Sunday till March 31 to control the spread of the virus, which has already infected 396 people in the country.