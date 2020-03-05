Nirbhaya Case: Asha Devi Hopes Fresh Death Warrant Will Be Issued by Delhi Court Today as 'Convicts Have Exhausted All Legal Options'

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, March 5: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim hopes that the Court will issue a fresh death warrant to all the convicts. According to an ANI tweet, she said, "The four convicts have exhausted all legal remedies. I hope that a fresh death warrant will be issued by the court today." The execution of all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case was scheduled on March 3.

However, it was deferred by a Delhi Court just ahead of the hanging. The reason cited was the mercy petition of one of convicts-Pawan Kumar Gupta - was still pending before President Ram Nath Kovind. Monday was the third time when the execution of the convicts was deferred.

On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar's Gupta. He was the last to file the mercy plea, the petitions of the other three convicts were rejected earlier by the President. Nirbhaya Gangrape & Murder Case: Convicts Not to be Hanged on March 3, Execution Deferred by Delhi Court.

After the hanging got deferred on Monday, Asha Devi spoke to ANI and said, "Why is the court taking so much time to execute its own order to hang the convicts? Repeated postponing of the execution shows the failure of our system. Our entire system supports criminals."

The four convicts - Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Akshay Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Sharma - were sentenced to death in just about a year after the heinous crime they had committed. The victim, a 23-year-old Nirbhaya, was gang-raped on the night of December 16, 2012, in a running bus in the national capital. The victim was then thrown out of the bus, and she later succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital.