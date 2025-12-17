Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar landed in a major controversy after a video of him pulling down an AYUSH doctor's hijab went viral on social media. The incident took place at an event where joining letters were distributed to around 1,283 doctors. In the viral video, Nitish Kumar is seen gesturing towards the woman's hijab and asking her to remove it before pulling it down himself. Now, actress Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the video and demanded an apology from the Bihar CM. Nitish Kumar Removes Hijab From Newly Appointed AYUSH Doctor's Face During Government Event in Patna, Bihar CM Gets Slammed by Congress and RJD After Video Goes Viral.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Hijab Pulling Incident

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has shared a strong video reaction to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's viral veil-pulling incident. The video also grabbed attention for her own factual error while reacting to the incident. Rakhi, who converted to Islam, took to her Instagram account on Monday (December 15) and said, "Nitish Kumar ji, namaste. Pairipauna, charan sparsh, aapka haath mer sar par rahe. Aashirwda Nitish Kumar ji, mai aapki bohot badi fan hoon.Bohot izzat karti hoon, aapse bohot pyaar karti hoon, aap bohot acche neta hai, bohot acche pati hai, pita hai, lekin ye aapne kya kar diya Nitish ji?"

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Pulls AYUSH Doctor’s Hijab

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulled open the veil of a woman on stage while distributing appointment letters to Ayush practitioners in the state. pic.twitter.com/oaRYrcqwId — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 15, 2025

Speaking about the religious sensitivity of the incident, she said, "Ek Muslim aurat ko aap award de rahe hai bulakar, use sammanit kar rahe hai, usko izzat de rahe hai. Aapko knowledge nahi hai ki Islam mein aurat nakaab pehnkar jaati hai? Quran-E-Pak mein likha hai, uske naqaab ko, uske abaaya ko, koi haath nahi laga sakta."

Rakhi, in her signature style, tried to school Nitish Kumar about the incident but ended up making a joke of herself when she referred to him as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh instead of Bihar. She said, "Yeh aapne galat kiya. Agar bhar bazaar mein mai aapki dhoti kheech lu, aapki chaddi ka naada kheech lu, kaisa feel hoga aapko? Aurat ko ek taraf aap izzat dete ho, aur izzat utarte ho. Sharam nahi aati aapko?"

Rakhi Sawant Demands Apology From Nitish Kumar

Towards the video's end, Rakhi Sawant demanded an apology from Nitish Kumar and said, "Yeh galat baat hai, aapko maafi mangni chahiye. Aap maafi mange. Media bulaye, uss aurat ko bulake, behen bol kar maafi mangigye, Nitish ji." (This is wrong. You have to apologise. Call the media, address the woman as your sister and apologise). Rakhi Sawant Joins ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’ Trend! ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Actress Recreates Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Entry Scene, Threatens Jaya Bachchan With ‘Blue Drum’ at Mumbai Event (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant Reacts to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Hijab Row

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Event Attended by 1,283 AYUSH Doctors

The incident took place at the CM's Secretariat 'Samvad', where appointment letters were distributed to 1,283 AYUSH doctors. The appointees included 684 Ayurveda doctors, 393 Homoeopathy doctors and 205 Unani practitioners.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rakhi Sawant). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).