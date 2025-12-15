In a shocking incident in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was caught on camera removing a hijab from a woman's face in Patna. According to a report in PTI, the incident took place at "Samvad", the CM's secretariat, where appointment letters were being distributed to more than 1,000 AYUSH doctors. The viral clip shows Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulling the hijab (veil) off the face of a newly recruited AYUSH doctor as she is seen being taken aback by the Chief Minister's act. The woman was later identified as Nusrat Parveen, who had turned up wearing a hijab across her face. When Kumar saw the woman, the 75-year-old CM asked, "what is this?" He then went on to pull the hijab down from Parveen's face. Nitish Kumar's act has stoked controversy with the opposition parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress criticising the Chief Minister. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), RJD said that Nitish Kumar's "mental state has now reached a completely pitiable condition" whereas the Congress has demanded his resignation. Bihar: Robbers Posing As Police Steal Goats Purchased Under CM Nitish Kumar’s Women’s Employment Scheme.

Nitish Kumar Pulls Open Veil of Woman on Stage in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pulled open the veil of a woman on stage while distributing appointment letters to Ayush practitioners in the state. pic.twitter.com/oaRYrcqwId — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 15, 2025

RJD Slams Nitish Kumar After Video Shows Him Removing Hijab from Woman's Face

Congress Demands Resignation of Nitish Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rashtriya Janata Dal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)