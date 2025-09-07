A shocking incident in Bengaluru captured on video shows a boy’s playful act turning dangerous. The boy can be seen popping his head out of a moving car’s sunroof as the vehicle drives forward. Unaware of an overhead barrier, the boy’s head suddenly strikes it with force. The video ends with him collapsing inside the car, leaving viewers alarmed at the severity of the impact. Authorities have stressed the dangers of unsafe travel behavior, urging drivers and passengers to exercise extreme caution. The footage serves as a stark reminder of how a brief moment of fun can quickly turn into a serious accident. Ujjain Road Accident: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Boy Hits Head on Car Sunroof Barrier in Shocking Video

Next time when you leave your kids popping their heads out, think once again! pic.twitter.com/aiuHQ62XN1 — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) September 7, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namma Bengaluru (@nammabengaluroo)

