Noida, August 26: A massive fire broke out at a toy manufacturing factory in Noida's Sector 63. Following this, emergency services have been pushed for rescue operations. As per reports, fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

Though the reason for the fire can not be ascertained as of now, fire fighting engines have reached the spot. Also, medical services have been pushed to treat injured people. No casualty has been reported as of yet.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Fire breaks out at a toy manufacturing factory in Noida's Sector 63; fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/lebxdekJ03 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2020

More details awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).