Himachal Pradesh, August 26: A fire broke out at a mixing plant in Bajaura area of Kullu district on Wednesday. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the raging flames. Fire-fighting operations are currently underway. According to an ANI update, no casualty or injury has been reported so far. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, a fire broke out at an oil factory in Fulbari, earlier today. The fire has been doused. Bengaluru: Fire Erupts Near Prestige Lakeview Habitat; No Injuries Reported.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai’s Grant Road. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries due to the fire.

A fire, which broke out in ICU unit at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in Jamnagar on Tuesday was brought under control after the firefighters struggled to control the flames.

