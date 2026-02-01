Noida, February 1: Noida Police have arrested two men on Sunday, February 1 after a video went viral on social media showing them harassing a woman and her family on the road. The suspects, traveling in an MG Hector, allegedly chased the victim's car while blowing flying kisses and making obscene gestures. The incident, which was recorded by the occupants of the targeted vehicle, has sparked fresh concerns regarding the safety of women and families on the streets of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Viral Video Shows Confrontation

The incident gained public attention after a video clip surfaced showing a man in the driver's seat of a luxury SUV leaning toward the window to blow kisses and wave repeatedly at a woman in a neighboring car. A second man, seated in the back, can be seen smiling and participating in the harassment. Greater Noida Horror: Woman Beaten Brutally by Security Guards in Amrapali Golf Homes Society After Dispute Over Allowing Vehicle Entry Through Exit Gate, Cops Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Men in Luxury SUV Blow Kisses at Woman in Noida, Video Goes Viral

यूपी | नोएडा में सड़क पर खुलेआम बदतमीजी का Video देखिए। MG हेक्टर में बैठे लड़कों ने दूसरी कार का पीछा किया, उसमें बैठी फैमिली को अश्लील इशारे किए, फ्लाइंग Kiss की। pic.twitter.com/k3umTjiK1g — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 1, 2026

In the video, a male voice - presumably the driver of the car being followed - is heard expressing fear for his family's safety. He noted that the suspects appeared to be in an inebriated state while trailing them through traffic. The victim's family managed to record the vehicle's license plate, which proved instrumental in the subsequent police investigation.

Police Action and Arrests After Video of Harassment Goes Viral

Following the viral spread of the footage, the Phase-3 police station in Noida took immediate cognisance of the matter. Using the vehicle details captured in the video, authorities traced and apprehended the two accused on Sunday afternoon. The arrested individuals have been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Azamgarh, and Abhishek, a resident of Mainpuri. Both men were currently living in a housing society in Sector 135, Noida. Police confirmed that the MG Hector used during the commission of the act has been seized as evidence.

Legal Proceedings Underway

According to officials, the women involved were left terrified by the aggressive and unruly behavior of the suspects. The police have initiated formal legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law. It is reported that the video evidence has been submitted as part of the official case file. Noida Couple Romance Viral Video: Woman Sits on Bike’s Tank, Hugging Helmetless Rider on Yamuna Expressway, Traffic Police Issue INR 53,500 E-Challan.

Context of Road Safety in Noida

This arrest follows a series of recent efforts by the Gautam Buddha Nagar police to curb "roadside Romeo" culture and street harassment. The swift identification of the suspects highlights the increasing role of digital evidence and social media monitoring in modern policing. Authorities continue to urge citizens to record and report such incidents immediately to ensure a rapid response and maintain public order on city expressways.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

