In Greater Noida West’s Amrapali Golf Homes society, a shocking incident occurred when security guards allegedly beat a woman after a dispute over allowing a vehicle inside the society through the exit gate. The brutal assault was caught on video, which quickly went viral, raising concerns among residents about safety and growing lawlessness. Locals say fear is spreading as guards allegedly act with impunity, and theft incidents in the society are reportedly increasing. Following public outrage, Bisrakh police took swift action and detained the two accused guards, ensuring immediate investigation and legal proceedings. Greater Noida Shocker: Residents Brutally Beaten With Sticks by Society Staff After Power Outage Complaint at Ecovillage-1, 4 Arrested As Videos Go Viral.

Woman Beaten Brutally by Security Guards in Amrapali Golf Homes Society

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rana), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)