A video went viral showing a couple performing dangerous stunts on a bike along the Yamuna Expressway on June 15. The video captured the woman sitting precariously on the bike tank, clinging tightly to the helmetless rider with her arms and legs wrapped around him. The act, considered both risky and obscene, prompted swift action from the Noida Police. Authorities issued an e-challan of INR 53,500 against the vehicle for multiple traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Woman Clings to Helmetless Rider on Bike Tank in Noida

नोएडा पुलिस ने इस "इशकजादे" का 53500 रुपए का चालान व्हीकल एक्ट में काटकर "प्रेम पत्र" घर भिजवा दिया है !! pic.twitter.com/Dw3gqS46Z8 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 16, 2025

Noida Police Fines Couple INR 53,500 for Risky Bike Stunt on Yamuna Expressway

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 53500/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है। pic.twitter.com/oxFkPti07b — Noida Traffic Police (@Noidatraffic) June 15, 2025

