Noida Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Airport Opens, Violent Protest & Cyber Fraud Bust

Noida, June 15: Noida witnessed a significant day on June 15th, 2026, as the much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar officially commenced commercial operations, marking a new era for regional connectivity. However, the city also saw a violent protest erupt, leading to numerous arrests and allegations of external links. Meanwhile, local law enforcement made strides in combating crime, busting a large-scale cyber fraud racket that targeted foreign nationals.

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Noida International Airport Begins Commercial Operations

The Noida International Airport in Jewar officially began commercial flight operations on June 15, 2026. The inaugural IndiGo flight from Lucknow was greeted with a water cannon salute, marking a significant milestone for air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, farmers who had contributed their land for the airport's construction were among the first passengers, a gesture highlighted by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Violent Protest Erupts in Noida Over Pay Hike Demands

A violent protest occurred in Noida on June 15, 2026, driven by demands for pay hikes. The unrest led to approximately 300 arrests, with CCTV footage reportedly showing angry protesters storming a local factory. The Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister later termed the Noida violence a "conspiracy," with some reports alleging a "Pakistan link" to the disturbances.

Law & Order

Cyber Fraud Racket Busted, 13 Arrested in ₹10 Crore Scam

Noida Police successfully busted a major cyber fraud racket on June 14, 2026, arresting 13 individuals. The syndicate allegedly operated a fake airline ticket booking scam, primarily targeting foreign nationals in America and Europe, and reportedly defrauded victims of up to ₹10 crore. Authorities recovered laptops, mobile phones, and other digital devices used in the illicit operations.

Over a Dozen Injured in Noida Bus Accident

On June 14, 2026, more than a dozen people sustained injuries in Noida following a road accident. A speeding passenger bus, en route from Farrukhabad to Delhi, reportedly lost control and collided with a road divider near the Mahamaya Flyover. Police and rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene to assist the injured.

Noida Police Seize Illegal Cough Syrup Worth ₹7.25 Lakh

Noida Police arrested two individuals on June 14, 2026, for allegedly smuggling illegal cough syrup valued at ₹7.25 lakh. The illicit consignment was reportedly being transported from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh in a Fortuner vehicle. Authorities are currently searching for three additional suspects believed to be involved in the smuggling operation.

Police Prevent Suicide Attempt After Social Media Post

Noida Police successfully intervened on June 14, 2026, to prevent a young man from attempting suicide. The intervention occurred after the individual posted a video on social media, indicating it was his "last video," prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Accused Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor in Greater Noida

In Greater Noida, police arrested an individual on June 14, 2026, on charges of allegedly attempting to rape a minor. Following the arrest, the accused was presented before a court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Marijuana Use Near Society Pool

A video, which reportedly went viral on June 14, 2026, allegedly depicted three foreign women smoking marijuana near a swimming pool at Supernova Spira Towers, a residential complex in Noida. The incident has sparked a significant online debate regarding public conduct and the enforcement of local regulations.

State & Economic Development

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Semiconductor Unit in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly laid the foundation stone for a new semiconductor manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh on June 14, 2026. This strategic initiative aims to significantly boost industrial growth, foster technological advancement, and attract further investment within the state.

Weather & Outlook

Moderate Drizzle Expected in Noida, Highs Near 37°C

Noida is currently experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 34.7°C. The forecast for today, June 15th, 2026, indicates moderate drizzle, with temperatures expected to range between 27°C and 37°C. Residents should prepare for potential rainfall and stay hydrated due to the high temperatures.

Weather: Clear sky — 34.7°C. Today: Moderate drizzle, 27°C – 37°C.

Noida Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Noida continues its trajectory of growth and development, exemplified by the new international airport, the day's events underscore the ongoing challenges in maintaining public order and safety. Residents and authorities will be closely watching the outcomes of the protest investigations and the impact of new infrastructure projects on the region's economy and daily life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).