Noida Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Airport Opens, Fire & Crime Incidents, & New Expressway

Noida, June 16: Noida experienced a dynamic day on June 16th, marked by the long-anticipated commencement of commercial operations at the Noida International Airport, a development poised to reshape the region's connectivity and economy. Alongside this major milestone, the city grappled with several significant incidents, including a high-rise fire and a series of crime reports that kept local authorities active. Residents also learned of new infrastructure plans aimed at easing traffic congestion.

Top Stories

Noida International Airport Commences Commercial Flights, Boosts Regional Connectivity

The Noida International Airport at Jewar officially began commercial flight operations on June 15, 2026. An IndiGo flight from Lucknow was the first to land, marking a significant milestone for the region. Akasa Air also launched direct flights connecting Noida to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai. The airport's opening is expected to drive a 15-20% annual rise in property prices in surrounding areas over the next four to five years, though protests continue from families awaiting promised jobs. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Monsoon Delay, Water Crisis & Andheri Fire.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Noida High-Rise Apartment, Residents Evacuated

A significant fire broke out on June 16, 2026, at an apartment in Ivy County Society, Sector 75, Noida. Fire and police teams responded swiftly to the incident, evacuating residents from the affected 12th-floor apartment. The cause of the fire and extent of damage are currently under investigation.

Greater Noida Man Dies After Allegedly Stabbing Mother and Jumping from Fifth Floor

In a tragic incident reported on June 16, 2026, a 21-year-old man in Greater Noida allegedly stabbed his mother during an argument before jumping from their fifth-floor apartment. The man reportedly died from the fall. Police are investigating the circumstances of the event. Chennai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Power Cuts, Police Transfers & Crime Surge.

Civic & Local Government

Noida-Greater Noida to Get New 31-KM Elevated Expressway to Ease Traffic

Plans are underway for a new 31-kilometer, 8-lane elevated expressway connecting Noida and Greater Noida, as reported on June 15, 2026. This major infrastructure project aims to significantly alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity between the two cities. The detailed route map and construction timeline are anticipated soon.

Noida Expands E-Bus Network, Introduces Real-Time Tracking for Commuters

Noida's e-bus services are being expanded with new routes, including frequent connections to Delhi's Akshardham and Anand Vihar, with buses departing every 15 minutes. On June 16, 2026, it was also announced that commuters will now be able to track e-bus locations in real-time. The city received 30 AC e-buses from Moradabad to bolster its fleet.

Crime & Safety

House Help Allegedly Assaulted in Greater Noida, Instant App Workers Protest

A house help was reportedly assaulted in Greater Noida, leading to protests by instant app workers on June 16, 2026. Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister has reportedly termed the incident a "conspiracy," indicating a wider investigation into the matter.

Noida Police Arrest Man for Alleged Scissors Attacks on Women

Noida Police arrested a 26-year-old man on June 16, 2026, accused of attacking women with scissors on deserted roads in Sector-58. The arrest followed complaints from two victims, and authorities are investigating further incidents.

Noida Teenager Allegedly Killed After Hookah Dispute

A tragic incident on June 16, 2026, saw a teenager in Noida allegedly killed by three men. The incident reportedly occurred after the teenager's grandmother scolded the men over their hookah use, leading to them forcing the teen to smoke a hookah laced with excessive tobacco.

Woman Dies in Greater Noida Amidst Dowry Harassment Allegations

A young woman, identified as Deepika, reportedly died in Greater Noida on June 16, 2026, in an alleged dowry death case. Her family claims she was subjected to harassment and murder over demands for a Fortuner vehicle and cash. Police are investigating the allegations.

Grand Venice Mall Owner Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Probe

Satinder Singh Bhasin, the owner of Greater Noida's prominent Grand Venice Mall, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 16, 2026. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged financial misconduct.

Police Bust Online Investment Fraud Racket

Police have reportedly busted an online investment fraud racket on June 16, 2026. While specific details regarding Noida's direct involvement are not fully clear, the news has been highlighted in local reports.

Faridabad Biker Dies in Greater Noida After Falling into Unfinished Road Ditch

A biker from Faridabad tragically died after falling into a deep ditch near the Manjhawali bridge in Greater Noida. The incident, which occurred overnight leading into June 16, 2026, was reportedly due to an incomplete road where the path abruptly ended. The victim was an hospital manager.

Man Impersonating IPS Officer Arrested in Noida After Viral Video

A man was arrested in Noida on June 16, 2026, for allegedly impersonating an IPS officer. The arrest followed a viral video showing him attempting to intimidate a tea stall owner after refusing to pay for items. Police confirmed he was an account executive, not an IPS officer.

Delhi-Bound Bus Overturns on Noida Expressway, 17 Passengers Injured

A Delhi-bound bus overturned on June 15, 2026, near the Dalit Prerna Sthal on the Noida expressway. The accident resulted in injuries to 17 passengers, who were subsequently provided medical attention.

Biker Injured in Collision with Dumper in Noida

A biker sustained injuries in Noida on June 16, 2026, after colliding with a dumper. Details regarding the exact location and severity of injuries are yet to be fully released by authorities.

Business & Economy

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi Launches New Cloud Kitchen in Noida

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi has opened a new cloud kitchen in Noida on June 16, 2026, as part of its strategy to expand its presence across the National Capital Region (NCR). This new outlet aims to cater to the growing demand for its culinary offerings in the city.

Weather & Outlook

Light Drizzle Expected in Noida Today, Temperatures Between 25°C and 33°C

Noida is currently experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 28.6°C. For June 16, 2026, the forecast predicts light drizzle, with temperatures expected to range between a low of 25°C and a high of 33°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated.

Weather: Clear sky — 28.6°C. Today: Light drizzle, 25°C – 33°C.

Noida Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Noida continues its rapid development, the blend of new infrastructure, economic activity, and ongoing civic and safety challenges defines the city's current landscape. Residents will be watching closely for the full impact of the new airport, the progress of planned expressways, and sustained efforts to maintain law and order in the coming days. The city's growth trajectory remains a key focus for both authorities and citizens.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).