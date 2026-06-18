Noida Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Airport Operations, Civic Issues & Business Growth

Noida: Noida is buzzing with significant developments today, June 18th, 2026, as the Noida International Airport officially ramps up its commercial operations, enhancing connectivity for the region. Simultaneously, the city grapples with persistent civic challenges, from water supply and electricity concerns to infrastructure projects facing delays. The day also brings news of new business ventures, ongoing economic activities, and updates on local safety and community events.

Aviation & Connectivity

Noida International Airport Commences Commercial Passenger & Cargo Operations

Noida International Airport (NIA) has officially begun commercial flight operations this week, significantly boosting connectivity for the region. IndiGo launched services on June 15, 2026, with an inaugural flight from Lucknow, followed by Akasa Air commencing operations on June 16, 2026. The airport is now also handling cargo flights, facilitating faster freight movement for businesses, with copper from Chennai reaching in just two and a half hours, and litchi cargo also taking flight. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delayed & NEET Train Schedule.

Civic & Infrastructure

Residents Face Dirty Water Supply and Electricity Issues

Noida residents have reported problems with dirty water supply and disruptions to electricity services on June 18, 2026. This comes as some sectors experience power cuts and faults, though Sector-46 is slated to receive a new power source to mitigate future issues. Separately, a memorandum was submitted to the OSD regarding persistent issues in villages, including street lights, roads, and drains.

Illegal Farmhouses in Yamuna Floodplains Face Demolition on June 20

Authorities are preparing for a demolition drive against illegal farmhouses located in the Yamuna floodplain area of Noida, scheduled for June 20, 2026. The operation aims to clear encroachments and enforce land regulations in the region.

Noida to Get Public EV Charging Network in 10 Major Cities

Uttar Pradesh is set to establish a public EV charging network across 10 major cities, including Noida. This initiative, reported on June 17, 2026, aims to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles and enhance charging infrastructure throughout the state. Delhi Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Child Trafficking Bust, NEET Cooling Zones, Telegram & IIT Delhi Rankings.

Skywalk Construction at Sector-62 to Begin After Traffic Survey

A traffic survey will precede the construction of a new skywalk at Sector-62 in Noida, with work currently underway on the reverse metro project in the same area. This development, reported on June 18, 2026, aims to manage the significant pedestrian traffic, estimated at 8 lakh footfalls.

Golf Course Construction Stalled for a Year, New Company to Take Over

The construction of a golf course in Noida has been stalled for a year, with a new company now tasked with completing the 44-crore project. This development, reported on June 18, 2026, aims to resume and finalize the long-pending infrastructure work.

Crime & Safety

Noida Student Swept Away in Ganga River in Rishikesh

A 20-year-old college student from Noida was reportedly swept away by strong currents in the Ganga River at Sai Ghat in Rishikesh on June 18, 2026. This incident contributes to a total of 26 drowning deaths along the Haridwar-Rishikesh stretch over the past one-and-a-half months. Rescue operations were immediately launched.

Police 'Adopt' Sector 19 Park Amid Rising Safety Concerns

In a new initiative to enhance safety, a park in Sector 19, Noida, previously known for illegal activities, has been "adopted" by the local police post-in-charge. This move, reported on June 17, 2026, places the park under continuous surveillance following complaints of anti-social behavior and drug use.

Two Nigerian Nationals Detained in Greater Noida for Visa Verification

Two Nigerian nationals were reportedly detained in Greater Noida on June 18, 2026, by the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU). Authorities have initiated an investigation to verify the validity of their visas.

Three Bike Thieves Arrested in Noida

Noida police have reportedly arrested three individuals on June 18, 2026, who were allegedly involved in stealing bikes after conducting reconnaissance. The arrests aim to curb vehicle theft in the city.

Business & Economy

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty Opens First Store in Noida

Dolce&Gabbana Beauty has launched its first mono-brand outlet in the Delhi NCR market at Noida's DLF Mall of India. The store, which opened on June 18, 2026, offers a range of beauty products and the brand's signature fragrance portfolio in partnership with Apparel Group India.

CNG Prices Remain Stable in Noida on June 18

CNG rates in Noida and Ghaziabad remained stable on Thursday, June 18, 2026, trading at Rs 91.70 per kg. This consistency reflects stable prices across most Indian cities.

Property Registration Stalled Due to Deed Workers' Strike in NCR

Homebuyers in the NCR, including Noida, are facing delays as property registration processes are stuck due to a strike by deed workers. This ongoing issue was reported on June 17, 2026, impacting property transactions.

Residential Plot Lottery Held Today for 110,034 Applicants

A lottery for residential plots in Noida was conducted on June 18, 2026, determining the fate of 110,034 applicants. This initiative aims to allocate residential land to eligible individuals.

Noida Authority to Auction Plots from June 29 to July 1

The Noida Authority is set to auction plots across three categories from June 29 to July 1, 2026. This includes commercial plots, providing opportunities for businesses and developers.

Noida Resident Poonam Becomes Entrepreneur, Employs 80 People

Poonam, a resident of Noida, has successfully established a business using her Provident Fund (PF) savings, now providing employment to 80 individuals. Her entrepreneurial journey, highlighted on June 18, 2026, showcases local business success and job creation.

Events & Culture

National Reading Month Commences in Noida Today

The National Reading Month is set to begin on June 18, 2026, in Noida. This month-long initiative aims to promote reading habits and literacy among residents across the city.

HT City Delhi Junction Events Line Up for June 18

HT City Delhi Junction has scheduled various events across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, for Thursday, June 18, 2026. These events offer recommendations for exploring the region's art and culture, providing diverse entertainment options for residents.

Labor & Employment

GIMS Workers in Greater Noida Strike for Job Regularisation

Workers at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida have gone on strike, demanding job regularisation. Many striking workers claim they were assured job security and regularisation during the pandemic, with the protest reported on June 17, 2026.

Traffic & Transportation

Overloaded Dumpers Emptied on Eastern Peripheral Highway

Drivers of overloaded dumpers on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in Greater Noida were observed emptying their vehicles upon spotting RTO officials on June 18, 2026. This incident highlights ongoing issues with vehicle load regulations in the region.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly Clear Skies Expected Across Noida, High Near 40°C

Noida is experiencing a clear sky with current temperatures around 35.9°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies for today, June 18, 2026, with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 40°C. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds up to 65 kmph are also anticipated across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, from June 18 to June 21, which is expected to provide some relief from the intense heat.

Weather: Clear sky — 35.9°C. Today: Mainly clear, 29°C – 40°C.

Noida Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Noida continues its rapid growth, the focus remains on balancing infrastructure development with addressing immediate civic needs. Residents can anticipate ongoing efforts to improve services and connectivity, while economic activities and community initiatives shape the city's dynamic landscape. The coming days will likely see further progress on key projects and continued attention to local governance and public safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).