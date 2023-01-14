Mumbai, January 14: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen with a knife in Noida. The incident took place near a hospital in Noida's Sarfabad village. Police officials said that the youth bled to death on Thursday evening till the time he was given treatment.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Ankit, who was arrested on Friday. A police officer said that the accused and the deceased identified as Deepak Kumar are from the same village. The officer said that a few days ago, Deepak and Ankit had a fight during a cricket match. Noida Horror: Stray Dog Mauls Child to Death, Tears Out Intestines of Infant in Lotus Boulevard Society (Video).

Praveen Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-3) said, "Around 7.30pm on Thursday, we received information about a boy profusely bleeding from a stab injury near Khan hospital in Sarfabad. By the time a police team reached there, his family members had rushed him to a hospital." At the hospital, Deepak was declared dead on arrival.

During investigation, police found that Deepak was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a man. Deepak's brother, who witnessed the incident rushed home and informed his family members. However, he was unable to identify the accused. Following this, Deepak's father lodged a complaint with the police. Noida Shocker: Man Murders Wife Allegedly for Talking to Another Man on Phone, Leaves Body in Locked Room and Flees.

"A couple of teams were formed to trace the attacker. CCTV footage were also scanned," the ACP said. On Wednesday, Ankit was arrested from Badaun. During interrogation, Ankit told cops that he wanted to take revenge as Deepak and his friends had thrashed him badly a few days ago. On Thursday, Ankit found Deepak alone and stabbed him near his house. Post which, he fled to Badaun.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).