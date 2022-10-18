In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a 8-month-old baby died due to dog bite in Noida. According to reports, the baby was killed in a dog attack that took place at Lotus Boulevard high-rise society in Noida's Sector 100. Reports also said that the dog tore out the intestines of the child. Dog Attack in Haryana: Woman Receives 50 Stitches After Pitbull Attacks Her and Two Children in Rewari.

8-Month-Old Baby Dies Due to Dog Bite in Noida

ग्रेटर नोएडा के सेक्टर 100 में एक सोसाइटी में कुत्ते के काटने से 8 महीने के बच्चे की मौत pic.twitter.com/6F2pbU03U0 — Tushar Srivastava (@TusharSrilive) October 18, 2022

Lotus Boulevard Society, Noida Sector 100

Dogs tear out intestines of child in Lotus Boulevard society noida sector 100, 18-month-old dies#streetdogs #Noida #noidakhabar pic.twitter.com/uwd0zP7NgK — rajni singh (@imrajni_singh) October 18, 2022

