Noida Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Moderate Drizzle Expected With High of 34°C

Noida residents can expect a shift in weather patterns today, Thursday, 04 June 2026, as the city experiences moderate drizzle and a more comfortable temperature of 34°C. Following recent intense storms and heavy rainfall that impacted the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, according to local reports, today's forecast suggests a period of respite, although scattered showers are anticipated.

Current Weather in Noida, India — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Moderate drizzle Humidity 39% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Noida — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 17:00 34°C Moderate drizzle 12% 6 km/h 19:00 33°C Mainly clear 34% 5 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 39% 2 km/h 23:00 31°C Partly cloudy 25% 2 km/h 01:00 30°C Mainly clear 18% 3 km/h 03:00 28°C Clear sky 9% 2 km/h 05:00 28°C Mainly clear 0% 1 km/h 07:00 29°C Mainly clear 2% 1 km/h

Noida, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The "feels like" temperature will hover around 36°C, with humidity at 39% and a gentle breeze of 7 km/h. While the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms may have subsided, pockets of rain are still on the cards, interspersed with clearer skies throughout the day and into the night. Residents should remain aware of potential lingering effects from earlier severe weather.

The hourly outlook indicates a start to the evening with moderate drizzle around 5 PM, with a 12% chance of rain. As the evening progresses, the rain chances increase slightly, peaking around 9 PM with a 39% probability of showers under clear skies. Temperatures will gradually decrease through the night, dropping from 34°C in the late afternoon to around 28°C by early morning.

For those venturing out today, light, breathable clothing is advisable, perhaps with a light raincoat or umbrella due to the intermittent drizzle. Commuters should be prepared for potentially damp roads and slightly reduced visibility during shower periods. Despite the cooler temperatures compared to a typical June heatwave, staying hydrated is still a good practice, especially if outdoor activities are planned for the earlier part of the day before the drizzle sets in.

The recent weather disruptions, including alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in neighbouring Ghaziabad and across the NCR, highlight the volatile nature of the current climate. While today's forecast for Noida points towards milder conditions with moderate drizzle, the possibility of unexpected changes cannot be entirely ruled out. Staying informed with the latest Noida weather update is crucial.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).