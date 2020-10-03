Dimapur, October 3: The Dimapur police on Saturday announced the odd-even car rationing system will be applicable for vehicles engaged in non-essential services within Dimapur town and NH-29 till Chumudekima town from October 5. Under the scheme, the non-essential vehicles with odd last digit in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit will ply on even dates. Nagaland Reports 74 New COVID-19 Cases.

"Odd number vehicles will ply on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while even number vehicles to ply on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday," said the police. The restriction will not be enforced on Sundays and vehicles under essential services are exempted. Two-wheelers will also be exempted from these traffic restrictions. The car rationing scheme will continue till October 31. Blockade by Truckers at Nagaland Border Lifted After 4 Days.

The government servants on bonafide government duties and vehicles involved in providing essential services involved in COVID-19 related duties have also been exempted from the purview of the odd-even restrictions on the production of relevant documents and valid ID proof. The odd-even car rationing was first introduced in India by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi in 2016.

