New Delhi, March 25: The central government has extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts and 21 police station areas falling under five other districts of Nagaland after declaring them as "disturbed areas" for a period of six months with effect from April 1 to September 30 this year, unless withdrawn earlier.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification issued on Friday, mentioning Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren districts of Nagaland where it has extended the AFSPA for the next six months.

Besides, the AFSPA has been extended in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland-- six police stations each in Zunheboto and Mokokchung districts; five police stations in Kohima; three police stations in Wokha; and Yanglok police station in Longleng district.

These 21 police stations comprise Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem, and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung district; Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district; Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Bhandari, Champang, and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Yanglok police station in Longleng district.

"Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of (i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; (ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District; (iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; (iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and (v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto, and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," reads the notification.

The Centre took the step following a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland. Earlier, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared nine districts and 16 Police Stations in four other districts of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022. The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.