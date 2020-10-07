Bhubaneswar, October 7: A major fire broke out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi informed that three people were injured in the blaze. As soon as the fire was reported, fire officials were pressed into service and a total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Last month, a similar fire incident was reported in Odisha in Jagatpur town. The blaze was reported at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur in Cuttack district, fire officials said. No loss of human life has been reported so far, DG (Fire Service) Satyajit Mohanty had said. Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Fire Video: Courage & Presence of Mind of the Tanker Driver Averts Huge Disaster!

Odisha: Fire breaks out at a petrol pump near Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi says, "3 people injured; 6 fire tenders present at the spot." pic.twitter.com/3QyjLjnhkW — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

This comes at a time when the state is reeling under coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 tally in Odisha mounted to 2,40,998 on Wednesday with as many as 2,995 new people testing positive for the infection. A record 18 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 958, a health official said. The state now has 29,770 active coronavirus cases, while 2,10,217 people have been cured of the disease so far.

