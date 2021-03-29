Bhubaneswar, March 29: A policewoman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has been suspended for making an eight-months pregnant woman walk for 3 Km on Sunday during a helmet checking routine. As per reports, Bikram Biruli and his pregnant wife Gurubari Biruli were riding on a motorcycle to a hospital in Udala for regular health check up, when the police officer identified as Reena Baxala, Sarat police station in-charge, stopped and fined them as the woman, pillion rider, was not wearing the helmet. Bihar: Two ASI-Rank Police Officers Suspended for Consuming Liquor in Saran District.

Biruli agreed to pay the fine online as he didn't have the cash, however he was forced to make the payment offline, took to the police station and detained. When her husband, didn't come back for some time Gurubari decided to walk to the police station herself. Following which, the pregnant woman developed complications because of walking 3 Kms in heat. Purushottam Sharma Suspended: MP Police Officer Who Was Seen on Video Thrashing Wife Shunted.

“The police officer (Reena Baxala) stopped us and asked for my helmet. Though we produced all the documents including license, registration certificate etc before the cops, they penalised us. As we did not have cash, my husband agreed for online payment but the cops forced us to pay offline," Gurubari told Odisha TV.

"Later, when they were taking my husband to the police station, I requested Madam (Baxala) to take me along but she refused. Then I decided to walk up to the police station,” she reportedly added.

Following the incident, the couple filed a complaint with the sub-divisional police officer in this regard. Baksala has been suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty and a departmental probe will also be initiated against her.

